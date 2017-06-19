Who Poses Better| The Elephant Or Ranbir Kapoor in This new Jagga Jasoos Making Of Video

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos has been in the making for the longest time! And now, finally, the film is releasing on July 14, this year. Now, the filmmakers are coming with a song from the film, Haathi Saathi! Before that, they have also released the behind-the-scenes video.

In the video, you can see Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor posing with the elephant and it’s hilarious. And well, the cute little elephant is also responding to Ranbir and Anurag. The song with the elephant might remind you of the popular song Haathi Mere Saathi. It’ll be interesting to see how the song comes out and about.

Also, do notice Katrina Kaif clicking Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures, while the actor is posing with the Elephant!

Watch the behind the scene video here:

In an interview, Anurag Basu said he made the film keeping the children audience in mind. “After watching Barfi (his last release) my daughter felt it was an ok film. In fact, every time during their (his children) vacation I show them Hollywood children films because we do not have much children film in Bollywood these days. So, I wanted to make a film that children can enjoy! So I thought I should make a film that kids and family can go and watch and enjoy,” said Basu.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a school boy in the film. Director Basu said in a statement, “Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with Jagga Jasoos, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time.”

We can’t wait to hear this song now!