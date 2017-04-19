Vir Das’ NETFLIX special – Abroad Understanding debuts a trailer!

Vir Das was one of the front runners when it came to comedy as a profession in India. Being a pioneer of his space, Vir Das soon took Indian comedy beyond the Indian diaspora and put it right there on the world map. Soon after, several comedians toured various cities across the globe earning growing freedom and popularity.

Come 2017, and Vir Das is now on an all new high. Today being the world’s biggest consumed digital streaming platform, Netflix will debut its first ever Indian comedian Special on 25th April. The show titled Abroad Understanding marks the debut of an Indian original production on Netflix making this a tremendous feat featuring none other than Vir Das himself.

While several other Indian filmmakers and production houses have cracked deals with Netflix in the past few months, this debut will be the first for India on this platform. The Netflix Comedy Specials have previously been shot with the likes of Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Russell Peters, Chris Tucker to name a few!

Check out the trailer of Abroad Understanding here:

The show was shot last year in November in two cities, New Delhi in front of a live audience of 11,000 people and in New York City in front of a live audience of 200 people. The show as one can see speaks about cultures, politics, religion and much more as one can make out in this close to 90 seconds trailer. The show is a growing landmark for Indian comedy and artists who are truly going global with their art and calibre.

Stand-up comedian Vir Das is also a popular face in Bollywood. He has appeared in over 15 movies including Shivaay, Mastizaade, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Delhi Belly, Love Aaj Kal, Namastey London and more. He is also a trained method actor and has performed in several plays.