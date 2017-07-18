Salman Khan has pulled his socks up for Tiger Zinda Hai after the dull response for Tubelight. He is currently shooting with the director Ali Abbas Zafar and team.

Ali shared a video of Salman Khan on his Instagram with the caption “Straight from New York, no sleep. Salman Khan jumps into horse riding training.” Salman has been through a pretty hectic schedule in the last couple of months, from Tubelight promotions to shooting for Judwaa sequel, attending IIFA in New York and now this.

Looking as stylish as ever, Salman sported a fitter body in the video. Take a look.

#straight #from#newyork #no sleep @beingsalmankhan #jumps #into horse riding training @tigerzindahai #morocco A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger is slated to release later this year. The prequel displayed an amazing chemistry between the leads Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, and the image of both of them which was recently out showed a glimpse of what the makers have in store for us. They both have already shot the Austria and Dubai schedule and will shoot the final schedule in Morocco.

Fans are super excited to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together on the silver screen. Ali Abbas Zafar has already declared that he will raise the bar of action in this film. This actor-director duo has already given us Sultan which is Salman’s highest grossing film till date. Fans will be expecting Tiger Zinda Hai to surpass all the records and create history once again.

Trending :

It is said that the teaser of this film will be attached with Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 that releases on September 29 this year. Judwaa 2 has a cameo of Salman Khan, so we have all the reasons why the teaser could be revealed with this film.

Apart from Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has Remo D’souza’s upcoming dance film. Remo revealed how Salman will dance like never before in this film. Jacqueline Fernandez will play the leading lady of Dabangg Khan as they reunite after Kick.