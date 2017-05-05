After sharing the interesting 1st look and teaser, the makers of Dear Maya have released the official trailer of the film. The story of the film revolves around a middle-aged woman Maya played by Manisha Koirala, who seeks an imaginary love.

Watch this intriguing Trailer right here:

Apart from Manisha, the film also stars Mahida Imam, Shreya Chaudhry, Rohit Saraf, Irawati Harshe and Sahil Shroff in key roles.

Directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar the film is set to hit the screens on 2nd June.

Synopsis of Dear Maya:

14-year-old Anna and Ira are best friends living in the sleepy town of Shimla. An old abandoned Bungalow near their house intrigues them. They get to know that a woman Maya Devi who lived in the bungalow hasn’t stepped out for 20 years. When she had been a marriageable age, no man (there had been many suitors) had agreed to marry her and that had made her bitter, angry and retreat from the world.

Anna and Ira decide to write fake love letters to Maya Devi, pretending to be one of the suitors she met 20 years ago who is still in love with her. Maya Devi is transformed by the letters and decides to sell everything and move to Delhi to meet her suitor. Anna is horrified and wants to go to Maya Devi and confess, but Ira refuses. Anna and Ira have a huge fight, and Anna decides to confess by herself but ultimately chickens out. Maya Devi leaves for Delhi and Anna’s overwhelmed with guilt.

She confesses to her parents who decide to send Anna away to boarding school, away from Ira.

6 years later Anna is now a 21-year-old college student in Delhi. Her past actions still haunt her and she is still looking for Maya Devi. Ira forcefully joins Anna in this search, even though Anna and Ira are no longer on good terms, the girls decide to go look for her in Delhi one last time. What they discover teaches them a lesson on life.