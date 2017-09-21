Best known for portraying the role of Mikesh in India’s first web series Permanent Roommates, Sumeet Vyas is all set to make a mark in Bollywood – the actor has bagged a role opposite Kalki Koechlin in a movie, Ribbon.

Ribbon revolves around the complexities of today’s couples and how people have steadily evolved in times when technology is over-powering humans. This film by Rakhee Sandilya looks into how human lives change because of the advent of technology.

Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas’s Ribbon is a young love story that’s funny, poignant and painfully relatable. The trailer will be out soon. Check out the teaser here:

Popular for his character Mikesh in web-series Permanent Roommates, he also featured in The Viral Fever’s Tripling. The actor has previously featured in films like English Vinglish, Guddu Ki Gun, and Parched. Talking about Ribbon, Sumeet said in a statement, “I am really excited to work with Kalki. I think Ribbon is going to be an important film of its time. “I hope I’m able to do justice to my director Rakhee Sandilya’s vision.”

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in A Death in the Gunj, which was directed by Konkona Sen Sharma. The film also featured Ranvir Shorey and Vikrant Massey. Kalki’s resume has several commercial films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ek Thi Daayan, and Happy Ending but she’s better known for her roles in critically claimed films like Margarita, With A Straw, Waiting and That Girl in Yellow Boots.

She told NDTV that’s because “People have an impression about me. Even before offering a film, they will be like, Oh! Kalki will say no to this! So they don’t even come to me with some kind of scripts. I think it’s the image they have of me.”