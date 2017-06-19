Aamad is the story of a father and son and their shared inheritance of loss. An inheritance that tears them apart and yet binds them together. It was released on the occasion of Father’s Day which was celebrated this Sunday. Celebrating the rarely touched father-son emotional bond, the short film comes across as a breath of fresh air.

Starring Saqib Saleem as Abhay, the story revolves around his return home to find his father on his deathbed. Old painful memories resurface. Will he be able to make amends for the faults of his past? As his father passes on, will this be Abhay’s rites of passage? Will Abhay heed the call of the bloodline, despite the tinkering strains of the past?

Catch the short film here:

Saqib pulls off this role ably and even manages to give an impressive performance of Kathak towards the end the short film. Arif Zakaria is seen playing the father who is very particular about his art form and wants his son to pursue the same. The music by Shibani Sur, Rahul Tiwari is simply beautiful and compliments well for the story that is emotionally binding.

The film is produced and released by Terribly Tiny Talkies and is directed by Neeraj Udhwani who has previously worked with Saqib as the writer of Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

On the work front, Saqib was recently seen in the horror drama, Dobaara -See Your Evil which also starred his sister Huma Qureshi. The film failed to impress the audiences and bombed at the box office.

Take a look at this and let us know how you find it!