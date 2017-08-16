Get ready this winter to go on an adventurous, life-changing road journey with B-town’s most versatile actors Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin, who have teamed up for an upcoming travel based flick titled Jia Aur Jia.

The film will depict the story of two strangers, played by Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin, who go on a life changing road trip who both by destiny have only one thing in common – their names.

Watch the Teaser here:

Richa and Kalki both play Jia in the film and in real life too both share a great rapport with each other.

Richa Chadha says, “Kalki and I really enjoyed filming this in the picturesque locales of Sweden. It’s a slice-of-life film about two girls on a road trip. They meet a guy in Sweden and the story takes an unexpected turn. It’s massive fun.”

On the other work front, Richa Chadha will soon be seen in Fukrey’s sequel Fukrey Returns. The film is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and also stars Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh in lead roles.

The makers had recently released the teaser of the film and we must say that the teaser kept everyone hooked till the end. The film will hit theaters on 8th December 2017. This film of Richa Chadha will clash with John Abraham and Diana Penty’s Parmanu.

Apart from this Richa Chadha was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s web series Inside Edge which also featured Vivek Oberoi in a key role. The actress was praised for her role in the series. The makers are planning to come up with the second season of the same.