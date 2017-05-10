Listen to the latest song Tera Hoke Rahoon from the upcoming film Behen Hogi Teri starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan. Tera Hoke Rahoon is a romantic number, really soothing to ears and soulful.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the song showcases a layer of stages for Rajkummar Rao and Shruti’s love story in the film. The song has been composed by Kaushik, Aakash, Guddu (KAG) and the lyrics are penned by Bipin Das.

Listen to the melodious track here:

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular singers in the recent times. His first song Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, became an instant hit, however, Arijit saw an altogether different level of fame after the romantic track Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. The song fetched him several awards and nominations including Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Last year he crooned chartbuster song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In 2017, he has been part of almost every music album. He lent his voice for Shah Rukh Khan and rendered a romantic song Zaalima from Raees. He crooned Yeh Ishq Hai, a song composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar from Rangoon. He has also sung the sad song Roke Na Ruke Naina for Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Arijit has additionally sung Haareya, from Meri Pyaari Bindu, Murshida from Begum Jaan, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga from Half Girlfriend, Ik Vaari Aa from the upcoming film Raabta. And the list goes on!

Coming back to Behen Hogi Teri, the movie is produced by Antony D’souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya, directed by Ajay K Pannalal. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan the film also stars Gautam Gulati, Gulshan Grover, Ranjeet and others. Behen Hogi Teri releases worldwide on June 2nd, 2017.