TV Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh Lands In A Domestic Violence Case

Popular TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh who is seen in Star Plus’ show, ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’ as Kamini, has found her herself in legal trouble. As per reports, Sanjeeda’s sister-in-law, Zakerabanu Zakir Hussain Bagban has filed domestic violence case against her brother Anas Abdul Rahim Sheikh and their mother, Anisha Sheikh.

22-year-old Zakerabanu has been living in Ahmedabad for the past three months. “They often demanded money from my father and would beat me up. My husband is alcoholic, a drug addict and is also involved in match-fixing,“ stated Zakerabanu as per reports on Mumbai Mirror.

The trio yelled and beat her up saying that they didn’t want her in their Mumbai home anymore. She reportedly left the house on the same day for her parent’s place in Ahmedabad and was admitted to a local hospital in Sarkhej Roza. Furthermore, reports indicate that she got discharged on May 29, following which she lodged a FIR at the nearest police station.

“It was the final straw when Anas raised his hand on me in the presence of my mother and sister in their Mumbai home. I was hospitalised after that in Ahmedabad. I was told at the time of our marriage that he is in the construction business but he is mostly home,” she said, adding that her in-laws haven’t contacted her.

However, Sanjeeda and her family filed a petition that states claims made by Zakerabanu are false. According to the reports, the petition filed by Sanjeeda states that Zakerabanu has been brought up in an orthodox environment, which is why she was having trouble adjusting to her husband’s far more liberal family.

So far, things are in Sanjeeda’s favour as her lawyer told Mumbai Mirror that court has passed a judgement in favour of the actress.”Court has passed an order in favour of my client by stating that the investigating agency should not take any coercive steps against her. In other words, the court accepted our submission that the FIR is baseless, bad in the jurisdiction and merely filed to harass my client,” the actress’ lawyer told Mumbai Mirror.