Popular comedy show “Hum Paanch” will be back on the small screen but with a modern twist.

The show, which will be aired on BIG Magic, is titled “Hum Paanch Fhir Se“, read a statement from channel.

Produced by Essel Vision Pvt Ltd, the show will remain true to the intrinsic elements and the format of the 1990 show, but will be given a modern spin.

The casting process is still on, and it is expected to go on air in May.

“Hum Paanch” first aired in 1995 and ran until 1999. With actors Ashok Saraf, Priya Tendulkar, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, Vandana Pathak and Vidya Balan, the show narrated story of a family in a hilarious way. It’s second season came in 2005. Hum Paanch revolved around a middle class family, where the father always finds himself in trouble because of his five daughters — Meenakshi, Radhika, Sweety, Kajal, and Chhoti. During Kahaani 2 promotions, Vidya Balan even had a reunion of sorts with the Hum Paanch team on ZEE TV as the channel celebrated 25 years with a special episode.She had a geeky look in the serial as Rahika who is an intelligent character,

Recently, we had also learnt that popular television show Shaktiman which charmed an entire generation of kids is also set to make a comeback on Indian television. The show’s star, Mukesh Khanna recently said, ““Last week I attended two school functions where I got immense love and kids were hooting loudly for me as ‘Shaktiman’. Therefore, I feel the superhero series should be back again and I am trying to bring back the series on small screen. Doordarshan is allowing it but I want satellite channels should come to air the series.”

Recently, another show that made a comeback as a web series was Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.