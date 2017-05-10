The 3rd season of Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum has been postponed to 2018. We had reported few week’s ago that Khan will return as host for the 3rd season of Dus Ka Dum, since the show is close to actor’s heart. Buzz was that the show will go on air in June and will replace The Kapil Sharma Show.

However, now latest reports suggest that the channel wants to take some more time and doesn’t want to rush for the new season.

A source close to the channel said, “The channel was keen to air the show in June, even Salman was interested in it as it’s close to his heart. However, he is busy with his film commitments and does not have dates in the immediate future.”

We also heard that the makers were not ready with a pre-production plan and the whole thing would have been a hurried affair. So, after deliberating over it, they decided to move it to next year.

In all probability, he will host the 11th season of Bigg Boss this year.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tubelight, which also stars Matin Rey Tangu, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and Sohail Khan in pivotal roles. It is directed by Kabir Khan, who previously worked with Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. The film is slated to release on 23rd June on Eid this year.

Post that Salman will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai along with Katrina Kaif. The film is the sequel of 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed films like Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is set to hit the screens on 22nd December during the Christmas weekend.