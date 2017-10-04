Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie Review: Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Maanvi Gagroo, Rasika Duggal, Vishal Malhotra, Avinash Tiwari, Jay Upadhyay, Shivkumar Subramaniam, Nakul Bhalla

Director: Milind Dhaimade

What’s Good: Story trying to be what it is, moments which will make you feel it’s a Sunday after all, stellar performances.

What’s Bad: Few dead scenes here and there but can totally be ignored.

Loo Break: This is your Sunday! Don’t do anything apart from watching the film (Eat popcorn, maybe!)

Watch or Not?: Only if you feel Monday sucks! (& Who doesn’t feels like this? Unless you really don’t know the Sunday feels)

“Everyone is in the find of their Sunday!” This is the umbrella under which Tu Hai Mera Sunday exists. It’s a story of a group of friends, who basically aren’t much happy with what’s happening in their respective lives. This mixed bag of group consists a MBA from Berkeley Arjun Anand (Barun Sobti), A Muslim – failed in love but never fails to impress the girls around him Rashid Sheikh (Avinash Tiwary), A Christian living with an over dramatic yet loving mom Dominic D’Souza (Vishal Malhotra), A Parsi frustrated from being single Mehernosh (Nakul Bhalla) & a businessman who’s the oldest with age but a kid at heart Jayesh Garodia (Jay Upadhyay).

Everyone has back story as they try to find their Sunday in this life full of Mondays. Football, Goa trip & fighting for their happiness – everyone tries everything just to stay happy. It starts with an old man Appa (Shiv Subrahmanyam) joins their football match and hits a socialite with the ball during her press conference. This results in the ban of playing football on Juhu beach ruining the happiest day of the group – Sunday. The story is all about how all of these people come together to provoke a happy feeling in us. A feeling that we all are eligible to enjoy that one Sunday every week of our lives.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie Review: Script Analysis

“We don’t have space in Mumbai to enjoy little things of our life” When a script has writing such as this, it’s only you to assume what the entire film will all be about. When you say the most complex things in simplest ways – that’s when you’re able to explain. Because of sadness, there’s cinema but because of happiness there’s Tu Hai Mera Sunday. It’ll come out of nowhere and pull the strings of your heart to orchestrate a sweet tune.

The director & writer Milind Dhaimade’s note read, “Indian cinema has forgotten its middle-class,” and this movie tries its best to cover the issues an ordinary man could feel in his life. From a frustrated boss to a domineering mom – the characters of the film are so well sketched that they’ll remind you of yourself in some way or other. You just get on the ride to have the most exhilarating Sunday of your life. Some issues with the film I felt are – language & pace. The movie is 90% in English and because of which many will try it hard to understand most of the sentences. The good thing is English used is very simple but I somehow missed the typical Mumbaiya Hindi. The pace somewhere slows down in some scenes but that’s acceptable when you have so many characters to cover.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie Review: Star Performance

This is going to be long because every character of Tu Hai Mera Sunday deserves an applaud. Barun Sobti is the soul of the film. A guy running from stress living by the sole motto of – do anything but stay happy. He aces his role and girls are surely going to drool over him. When there are too many characters, it’s extremely hard to cement your presence. Avinash Tiwary does very well to make you believe in his story.

Shana Goswami as Kavi Ranganathan leaves us spellbound with her presence. Rasika Dugal, whom I remember for her brilliant performance in TVF’s Humorously Yours. You’ll to wish to see more of her all-heart performance. Maanvi Gagroo, also missed for her memorable performances in TVF’s Pitchers and Tripling adds her charming touch to the film very well.

Vishal Malhotra an aspiring musician is everyone of us who aspired to be one in this city of speed. Nakul Bhalla! A Punjabi playing Parsi in the film is sincere and owns one amazing scene in the film. Jay Upadhyay – the mature one in the group pops his inner kid in the most innocent way. Shiv Subrahmanyam deserves a special mention for the utmost genuineness he adds to the film.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie Review: Direction, Music

Milind Dhaimade, who has written & directed the film, is one of those people with whom I would personally love to spend a day over coffee talking about films. We need stories like Tu Hai Mera Sunday and directors like him. His simpleton touch turns out to be very effective once the film starts sinking in. I’m not a trade pundit, but I wish this film to work for the entire team’s effort.

The music is one of many best things of the film. Amartya Rahut has composed some amazing tracks which without disturbing complements the build up of the film. A fun fact! Arijit Singh decided to sing two songs for the film when he heard the scratch on his guitar player’s mobile phone (Who has worked on the music of this film). The gang goes to Goa and it’s impossible to come out of it without displaying its night life. A disco scene and I was expecting an useless party song but thank god Amartya concluded it with just music. This is where you feel – the film doesn’t welcomes any nonsense.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie Review: The Last Word

We usually take one hour to file the review but I took two for this one because Tu Hai Mera Sunday is special. Don’t expect your mainstream Bollywood film from this one. This is one simple film trying to tackle few simple things which are usually overly thought by many.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie Review

Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie releases on 6th October, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie.

