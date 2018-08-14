Satyameva Jayate Movie Review Quicker: John Abraham & Manoj Bajpayee Pack Many ‘Punches’

Satyameva Jayate Movie Review Quicker: The story of Satyameva Jayate tackles one of the most portrayed topics in Bollywood – Corruption. This time it’s Mumbai Police Department and the vigilante with mission here is Vir (John Abraham). He picks out the policemen who are corrupt and burn them alive; he’s a bad-ass with style. The story proceeds when he faces a ruthlessly honest cop DCP Shivansh (Manoj Bajpayee).

Vir challenges Shivansh that he’ll kill a cop in the police station and that’s what agitates the DCP. But there’s a hilarious twist to this tale which unintentionally evokes many laughs (Good for the film). The first half of the film majorly focuses on the rivalry between Vir & Shivansh. With a very weird chasing pattern, Shivansh plans to catch Vir and that’s what set the base for the second half.

Milap Milan Zaveri along with directing the film has given the dialogues for the film. Very massy lines & they will surely find some buyers in the mass dominated areas. Every second of the film is filled with guilty pleasure masala entertainment though the story is flawed. The ‘Abraham’ factor works well, at-least in the first half.

Satyameva Jayate is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani.

The movie features John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles.

This is not the first time Manoj and John will be seen working together. They earlier shared the frame in the 2013 movie Shootout at Wadala. It is releasing on August 15, 2018. Stick to the space for full review.