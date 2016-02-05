Star Cast: Mawra Hocane, Harshvardhan Rane
Director: Vinay Sapru, Radhika Rao
What’s Good: The makers of Sanam Teri Kasam try hard to give you a love story that hooks you in emotionally. For a Bollywood debut, both Mawra Hocane and Harshwardhan Rane put up a decent show.
What’s Bad: A lot of things go haywire with this film. Shoddy editing, extreme melodrama and a loopholed plot.
Loo Break: Definitely in the second half!
Watch or Not?: Not unless you are into soppy romances that need no logic.
User Rating:
Saraswati (Mawra Hocane) is our ‘Jassi’ (Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi) who comes from a strict South Indian Brahman family. Her father wants her to get hitched to an IIT-IIM grad but unfortunately due to her appearance, she is often rejected by her prospects. Saraswati has a younger sister who is waiting for her sister to get married so that she can go ahead too since she already has a boyfriend.
Inder Parihar (Harshwardhan Rane) is the bad boy in Saraswati’s building. He has a rough past and is often looked down upon as a criminal in the building. In a misunderstanding of sorts, Saru’s father suspects that she is having a fling with Inder and that’s when things get ugly. He disowns her and Saru is then supported by Inder who in spite of having feelings for her, tries to patch her up with an IIT/IIM guy.
Will Saru and Inder’s love find a happy ending with her family’s opposition?
Sanam Teri Kasam Review: Script Analysis
There is nothing ‘never seen before’ about Sanam Teri Kasam. It is a predictable story and in fact its biggest twist is clear at the start itself if only one watches it carefully.
The film’s plot could have been better had it not been so larger than life dramatic. Playing to stereotypes is quite typical of Bollywood. So don’t be surprised by misrepresentations. Being librarian, Saru has to be geeky and because she has nerdy looks, no guy is good to her and she is filled with self doubt. Aren’t we done portraying that being pretty gives you self-worth? Other than these obvious faults, the film keeps missing out on detailing like at one point, Inder and Saraswati are at Kullu and he seems to teleport to Mumbai in the next scene.
Majorly what the script tries to entice you on is its emotional quotient. It is a love story that’s not all merry and hence at some levels it does get to you. I just wish they would have left a good chunk of melodrama out and it could have been a bearable film.
Sanam Teri Kasam Review: Star Performance
Harshawardhan Rane makes his Bollywood debut with this film. Interestingly, he gets ample of occasions in the film to flaunt his chiseled hot-bod and bad boy looks that may appeal to many girls. In the acting department though, he still has a long way ahead.
Mawra Hocane, too makes her Bollywood debut. The Pakistani actress makes a decent debut. She overdoes in a lot of scenes, especially her nerdy-girl act. I wish it was more normal like Deepika Padukone’s Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Manish Choudhari does a good job of portraying the strict father.
Murli Sharma’s forgiving cop act is likable enough.
Sanam Teri Kasam Review: Music, Direction
Sanam Teri Kasam may have a faulty storyline but the film has been shot quite well. The locations being real, a smooth camera work can be seen too. The film falls flat when it stretches scenes that run too long. There is too much of crying involved and those oftenly put together break-down scenes are extremely depressing for the audiences.
The background scores for certain emotional scenes are so jarringly loud that they completely kill the essence of the scene. Overall, the music too is average and none of the songs are good enough to make you sit through them without twitching your face negatively.
Featuring Vijay Raaz in a cameo, the song that he dances too is a complete waste.
Editing department clearly has issues. After a barely bearable first half, the second half seems to be running forever. Watching the characters cry buckets of water over and over increases the run-time of this film, leaving us teary eyes as to when will this soap operaish film end.
Sanam Teri Kasam Review: The Last Word
Sanam Teri Kasam is like watching Aashiqui 2; there is lots of weeping on both sides and the audiences are forced to go through so much drama. A 2/5 it is!
Sanam Teri Kasam Trailer
Sanam Teri Kasam releases on 05th February, 2016.
I respect ur reviews,bt aise v mat likho ki audience ko theatre jane se pehle he man uth jaye.. Aftrall we r not critics,we r simple audience. We don’t urge to see things to such depths.. These two debutants worked much fluently then most of our bollywood hit stars in their respective debuts.. Harsh and MaHo(sugsted nck name for u), best of luck for ur bollywood journey n wlcm to world of criticism… Act as u like, please don’t go on these junky criticism… I personally loved ur movie n rate u 5/5.. Respect to u #suravi_mam
The review given here is a free style without any encumbrance. Let us see if the same critic is able to dissect the movie in the same way had Shahrukh Khan or Deepika Padukone been there. Real hypocrites. These critics only go by equations rather than actual assessment of talent. This movie is hazaar guna superior in presentation and music than the shitty and much hyped Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani. It has become a fashion to give good reviews to movies of Deepika Padukone, hence the reference to her performance in YJHD. Coinage like presstitutes is the reason for such sycophancy.
looks like critics have seen another version of movie compare to all the public response you get on line, bc i still have to come across a single negative comment on line about the movie , these so called self proclaim critics surely doesnt know what public likes or not or they are prejudice against or have been paid to write negative.
Apni Sooch Ko Mat Batayen . Main ne ” KAL HO NA HO ” K baad Ayesi movie Nhi Dekhi . One Of the Best Movie I Haved Ever Seen. Kamal ka Music , Kamal ki Story . Second Half Ne To Mehfil loot Li.
I wondered , Why Koimoi did not give Music Review of this film….???
Sanam Teri Kasam is a very Good Movie and one of the best and better than Aashiqui2 which was nothing but just a musical hit. The Movie starts with the hero sharing his success with his lost love at her grave, ain’t it not showing that True love is eternal? He has tried his best to fufill the wishes of his love and the director has really shown the present situation of how people reject proposals and judge them on their looks.It has also a message that parents punish their children but they Love them to the moon and back. Doesn’t this movie include many aspects? The movie has a good story line and both the hero and heroine have done a great Job.People have welcomed the movie and it is because of such reviews good story oriented movies are not getting enough acceptance. It’s high time that Koimoi hire some real Movie goers to write their reviews.
