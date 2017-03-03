Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen

Director: James Mangold

What’s Good: Hugh Jackman’s Logan makes up for a perfect ending to his 17 year long career as Wolverine.

What’s Bad: The film is slightly slow in the first half and drags in certain portions in the second half too.

Loo Break: Not a chance!

Watch or Not?: Logan is a worthy watch for all the Wolverine fans. Those expecting the film to be all shiny X-Men type action will be disappointed. This is gritty, raw and an unabashed slasher in action.

User Rating:

It’s nearly 2029 and mutants are close to extinction. Logan (Hugh Jackman) is surviving by chauffeuring a limousine. He’s old, he limps, wears glasses and put up at a hideout near the US-Mexico border with Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart). Logan’s claws are slow on the draw and his self healing powers are nearly giving up.

A senile Charles now poses a threat to the world since he’s unable to control his mind and if not under medication, experiences seizures that harm all those around him.

Logan along with the help of Caliban, an albino mutant whose powers are to trace the enemy presence takes care of keeping Charles’ seizures under control

In a twist of fate, Logan is introduced to Laura (Dafne Keen), a young mutant who happens to be his daughter. She is being hunted by Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) and his men and to protect her, Logan and Charles take off on a road trip to North Dakota, where Laura believes is a hide-out for other mutants like her.

Will Logan be able to keep Laura safe is what lies ahead.

Logan Review: Script Analysis

The best thing about Logan is the fact that the movie does not at all align itself with the X-Men type of treatment. There is something so human about Logan that it manages to combine superhero genre with a bit of noir drama, leaving us spellbound.

Wolverine is ageing and more precisely like Johnny Cash’s song, He’s ‘Hurt’. He’s not a fan of the comic books and in one of the scenes, even mentions holding a X-Men comic that it is ‘ice-cream for bedwetters’. Yes, that’s the kind of dialogue you find in Logan and hence it appeals.

It is so intelligently crafted that mind you, not many may understand the subtle reference of naming the key villain as ‘Donald’ while the child he’s hunting down is a Mexican.

Laura comes across as an equally angry and ferocious self as her father – Logan. She’s adamant and knows throws off her claws in defense of anyone who tries to contain her.

The realism attached to Logan’s script is what makes this film come alive. It’s little moments like Logan chauffeuring a bunch of young girls’ bachelorette party that show the film’s fine writing.

Logan Review: Star Performance

Hugh Jackman bids adieu to his most famous, career-defining role of Wolverine with this film and it is a perfect goodbye. He manages to pull off the helpless, dying inside character of Logan with full finesse. He excels in his opening as well as final scene. This Wolverine will certainly be missed!

Sir Patrick Stewart does a brilliant job as Charles, who’s now like a nagging father to Logan. He’s weak but still has not given up on the future of mutants.

Dafnee Keen as Laura, is the kid to watch out for. She gives you enough acting by just staring and in the scene that she first opens her mouth, whoa we didn’t see that coming. She’s pulled off the action scenes greatly too.

Boyd Holbrook and Richard E Grant are the lead antagonists here. Holbrook does a good job, especially in the scene that he mentions to Jackman, ‘Huge fan sir’.

Stephen Merchant as Caliban is also a character to watch out for in this film.

Logan Review: Direction, Music

James Mangold hook you in right from the start. The opening scene of Logan is simply superb. A passed out Logan realizes some local goons are trying to steal tyres of limo. He’s drunk and old and no one pays attention to his anger until those claws come out. He goes on slashing body parts. It’s gory and that’s where the film is headed ahead too. After Logan was declared R rated for its action, I was sure there was something amazing to watch out for. This is that raw side of wolverine we always wanted to watch.

Certain scenes stand out emotionally too, such as the one where Charles has a heartfelt talk is a stunner. There’s also the one where we see Charles and Laura watching 1953 classic, Shane. The final dialogue from the western classic, “There’s no living with… with a killing. There’s no going back from one. Right or wrong, it’s a brand. A brand that sticks” pretty much sums up Wolverine’s journey.

Logan’s pace is unlike superhero films that rush to conclusions. This one takes its time to establish and that’s probably the only problem in the film.

It tends to linger on certain moments for long and comes across as slow.

Action sequences have been crafted with great detailing. There’s enough of bloodshed. In Laura’s first fight sequence, we see her walking out of a room, holding a man’s slashed head in her hand that she throws away in style at her enemy. Hence the R rating we know!

The soundtrack and background score work well.

Mangold succeeds in giving Wolverine a stunning farewell.

Logan Review: The Last Word

Logan is a class apart in superhero dramas. Raw emotions and action power this film. A 4/5 for this one!

Logan Trailer

Logan releases on 3rd March, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Logan.