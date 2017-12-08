Fukrey Returns Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Vishakha Singh, Priya Anand

Director: Mrighdeep Lamba

What’s Good: Continuous dosage of hilarious moments, Varun Sharma’s beefed up version of Choocha, Vipul Vig’s street style writing (Which is a major reason for this sequel to exist).

What’s Bad: Few flaws in the story and few unexplained things; not an imperfection give the genre of this film.

Loo Break: Possible! The Fukras will make you laugh out loud for which you might want to release the pressure.

Watch or Not?: If you’re one of those who made Fukrey a sleeper hit, go for this one & get entertained yet again.

User Rating:

Fukrey Returns, unlike most of the other sequels, carry forward the story where the gang left in the prequel. Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) is in jail, the fukra gang consisting Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh) & Zafar (Ali Fazal) are happy living their lives selling Choocha’s dreams (As shown in the prequel). As they weren’t issue-less in the first instalment, there are many twists and turns waiting for them in this one too.

Starting with Bholi Punjaban getting the jail-free card with the help of an infamous politician Babulal Bhatia. Bholi is out seeking a revenge from the gang & how her plan puts everyone in trouble is what the rest of story revolves around. Choocha, who was a dream seller in the first one starts to pre-imagine things in this one. With his help, the team sets the stage for a little golden heist. Where they lead to facing what obstructions is what the remaining story is about.

Fukrey Returns Movie Review: Script Analysis

Fukrey was loved for its earthiness & the salient hero of this movie – Vipul Vig (Writer) has maintained the same charm in this one too. Yes, the script has few flaws here and there but it has enough rofl-worthy moments to divert your attention away from them.

It starts with an amazing flashback song describing the story of the first part, so even if you haven’t seen the first one you can easily enjoy this. Though, the personal recommendation will be to not miss the first gem. Bollywood has no major releases for a couple of weeks until Tiger Zinda Hai, which is why Fukrey Returns could work well at the box office.

Vipul has written some amazing dialogues but a better explanation of events and rehashing some in the story would have helped this to touch the magic of it’s predecessor. The buildup of numerous events makes you believe something tacky is about to come your way but thankfully captain leads the ship well.

Fukrey Returns Movie Review: Star Performance

Varun Sharma is the star of the film getting many meaty hilarious sequences. When we thought the character of Choocha couldn’t do any better, here jumps the man to improvise it for the best. Deservingly his expressions have more screen space than the entire role of many others in the film. Not a bad thing at all, the director has banked on the asset which he was sure will bring fruitful returns.

Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi are second in the line of having important roles in the movie. Both excel with their characters but Tripathi proves yet again why he’s on his way to achieving the status of most-loved actors of Bollywood. Richa Chadha retains the swag and is as badass as she was in the first one. Her unconventional chemistry with Varun Sharma shines brighter in this one taking forward the dreamy pair of Choocha-Bholi.

Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh, unfortunately, have got a very little to showcase; still don’t disappoint with whatever they do. Vishakha Singh & Priya Anand are majorly ignored compared to what they had in the first part. They’ve some portions towards the end but all seems forced by then.

Fukrey Returns Movie Review: Direction, Music

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has packaged the story in the most entertaining way possible. The major difference between the prequel and this one is – everything was very well placed in the earlier one. Putting the best things in limelight might have left some unexplored things under the dark in this one. But, as they say, never complain until a comedy movie succeeds in making you laugh throughout, which Fukrey Returns achieves without any doubt.

It has one of the best background scores of all the films released this year. Syncing music with the situations, composers Sameer Uddin, Prem-Hardeep and Sumeet Bellary lift up the mood. A major contribution to the score is by the composer of first part Ram Sampath as the makers decide to keep the best music portions intact.

Fukrey Returns Movie Review: The Last Word

Fukrey Returns is one super-entertaining movie. Retaining the magic of the first part, this easily is one of the best comedies of the year. Tiger also plays an important role in the film so yeh Tiger Zinda Hai jab tak aa jaaye Tiger Zinda Hai.

Three and half stars!

Fukrey Returns Trailer

Fukrey Returns releases on 15th December 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Fukrey Returns.