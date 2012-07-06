Rating: 3.5/5 stars (Three and half star)
Star cast:Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgan, Asin, Prachi Desai, Krishna Abhishek, Asrani, Neeraj Vohra.
What’s Good: The situational comedy; the rib tickling dialogues, the music.
What’s Bad: The climax could have been more effective.
Verdict: Bol Bachchan is sure-shot hit material. It entertains and makes one laugh out loud, throughout!
Watch or Not?: Definitely catch it with your family and friends.
Ajay Devgan films and Shree Ashtavinayak Cinevision Ltd.’s Bol Bachchan is a remake of the comedy, Golmaal.
Abbas Ali (Abhishek Bachchan) is forced by circumstances to move to a village with his sister, Sania (Asin), in search of a job. After Abbas saves the life of a kid, the village strongman, Prithviraj Raghuvanshi (Ajay Devgan), hires him as the supervisor of his estate. But Prithviraj thinks that Abbas is named Abhishek Bachchan, a lie that Abbas does not dispel.
Knowing fully well that Prithviraj will break his bones if he learns that he has been lied to, Abbas keeps mum and hopes that his honest work will save him from Prithviraj’s wrath. Sania and others support Abbas’ decision and help cover his lie. He starts living a dual life, Abbas at home and Abhishek at work. He soon becomes Prithviraj’s trusted aide.
One day, when Prithviraj sees Abbas offering namaz and confronts him, Abbas propagates the lie of having a second, look-alike brother, a la Golmaal. Prithviraj believes in Abbas and even meets his fake mother (Archana Puran Singh). Prithviraj also starts falling in love with Sania, who, incidentally, looks like his dead ex-girlfriend. Prithviraj’s sister, Radhika (Prachi Desai), who has just returned from the city, falls in love with Abbas.
However, when Prithviraj’s right hand man (Neeraj Vohra) finds out the truth about Abbas and Abhishek being the same persons, things start falling apart as Abhishek/Abbas has to keep lying continuously to save his skin. What happens next? Does Prithviraj learn the truth about Abbas? Or does he remain in the dark? Does Prithviraj’s love for Sania fructify? What about Radhika and Abbas’ affair? The rest of the drama and the climax answer these questions.
Bol Bachchan Review: Script Analysis
The story of Bol Bachchan uses the basic plot of Golmaal and expands upon it. In fact, the film has many references to the original. Yunus Sajawal has weaved a screenplay that is not only engaging but also very entertaining. Of course, many will find the going-ons to be brainless, but even such detractors will not be able to hold their laughter.
The characterizations are supremely amusing – be it the broken English-speaking Prithviraj, or the gay-dancer Abbas. All the obfuscation going on in the film leads to many situations where the viewers laugh out loud. The screenplay also provides ample scope for action sequences, which add to the entertainment quotient. Sajid-Farhad’s rib tickling dialogues are the best thing about the movie. Viewers will especially relish the English one-liners mouthed by Prithviraj.
Bol Bachchan Review: Star Performances
Abhishek Bachchan performs competently in the double role. His portrayal of the gay dancer is amusing. He could have done better in the climax scene though. Ajay Devgan is in his element as Prithviraj, the strongman with the soft heart. He is good in the action sequences. Asin performs ably. Prachi Desai does alright in a small role. Krishna Abhishek, whom many viewers might know from the small screen, is very good in his comedy timing and expressions. Asrani delivers in a short role. Neeraj Vohra is also very good. Archana Puran Singh elicits laughter from the audience. Amitabh Bachchan provides star value in a special appearance. The rest offer average support.
Bol Bachchan Review: Direction & Technical Aspects
Rohit Shetty’s direction is efficient as he holds the comedy together very well. He packs a solid punch again, this time, going a notch higher. Amar Mohile’s background score is effective. Himesh Reshammiya, Ajay Gogavale and Atul Gogavale’s music is the highlight of the film. The songs have been beautifully picturised. Cinematography, by Dudley, is eye-filling. Jai Singh Nijjar’s action is nice. Narendra Rahurikar’s art direction is beautiful. Editing, by Steven H. Bernard, is sharp.
Bol Bachchan Review: The Last Word
On the whole, Bol Bachchan delivers entertainment in huge dollops. For that, it will earn the love of the paying public and will have a successful run at the box-office.
Bol Bachchan Trailer
Bol Bachchan releases on 6 July 2012.
A cute example of comedy with errors! I’m amazed Rohit Shetty did ‘Bol Bachchan’ in Amol Palekar’s ‘Golmal’ style. I totally loved it. I watched it with my cousin at Wave Cinema, Raja Garden. The sissy act of Abhishek was oh-so laughable! hahahahahahahaahahaha
super flop,but people do not have a choice at this moment,they are forced to go and waste time and watch,feel pity for abhisek bachan to get this kind of role,movies like 3idiots,singham.housefull are much much better
Disappointing : First of all, Hats-off to Ajay Devgan for his excellent performance. But, Indian Cinema Certainly Needs to mature enough. Because Comedy doesn't mean non-sense vulgarity and extravagant violence. Abhishek Bachchan has badly failed to make the audience laugh. He certainly needs to leave the business of entertainment. The Movie Rating Agencies and Media have breached their trust by over-rating such a poor movie
SHITTY MOVIE LOUD NO JOKES AJAY DEVGAN THINKS HE CAN DO COMEDY FAILS MISERABLY.ROHIT SHETTY HAS ALWAYS BEEN A DISASTER.STINKS
This is really such a wnoedrful and well made film apart from its slightly longish length its just brilliant so much better than the Ratnam’s boring Raavan or over the top Yuva loved it!
