Prabhas’ Fee Hike Post Baahubali Success Is HUGE!

Actor Prabhas who will now be remembered in Indian cinema for this work as Baahubali is currently on cloud nine. The film’s sequel has received unimaginable success and has become the highest grossing film ever in Indian cinema with a whopping 1000 crore collection at the box office.

Loved by audience and critics alike, S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus will go down in history for its record-breaking performance. What’s interesting is that the film has come across as a massive opportunity for Telugu actor Prabhas, who has now become a national heartthrob. Of course, with the success of his latest flick, he is now set to become the most sought-after actor for filmmakers.

After giving five years of his career to Baahubali, we knew that the actor must have charged a bomb for the project. As reported earlier, the actor who portrayed the lead roles of both Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali had received an amount as high as 25 crores for the film. He was the highest paid amongst the star cast. His nemesis, Bhallala Deva aka Rana Daggubati had charged 15 crores for the film whereas both the lead actresses, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty acquired 5 crores each.

Essential characters like Sivagami played by Ramya Krishnan received 2.5 crores for the film whereas Sathyaraj aka Kattappa earned 2 crores from the film.

According to latest reports, Prabhas has now hiked his fees by 5 crores. The popular actor will now be drawing a whopping amount of 30 crores for his upcoming films. This has certainly put him in the league of all the A-lister actors whose presence itself is considered to be a hit formula for the film.

Looking at the kind of praise, Prabhas received during the release of the film, it looks like the South audience has certainly accepted him as a superstar. He will be next seen in Saaho, whose teaser was released during Baahubali 2. The film looks like a sci-fi thriller.