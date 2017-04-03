Akhil Akkineni’s second Telugu outing, which will be directed by Vikram Kumar, went on the floors here on Monday. Veteran star Nagarjuna tweeted, “Patience always pays off!!puja done🙏and Akhils movie is on👍”

The film was officially launched on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a romantic actioner. The film was supposed to commence much earlier, but due to some changes, which Akhil’s father Nagarjuna had suggested in the script, it had to be pushed,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Annapurna studios production no.29 on floors tomorrow. In this heat we are going to turn on the heat :) can’t express my joy in words !!! pic.twitter.com/ZrMDzpswXI — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 2, 2017

Patience always pays off!!puja done🙏and Akhils movie is on👍 pic.twitter.com/n9eRPbxptc — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 2, 2017

The makers are yet to finalise the lead cast. The project is being bankrolled by Annapurna Studios. Hollywood stunt choreographer Bob Brown has been roped in to oversee action in the film. Bob, who has been composing action for nearly three decades, has worked on projects such as “Se7en”, “Iron Man” and “Captain America: The Winter Solider” among others.

Here’s Another Update From Down South – Pawan Kalyan Commences Shooting For 25th Film

Actor Pawan Kalyan on Monday commenced shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project in Trivikram’s direction.

Portion featuring Pawan and Anu Emmanuel are currently being shot in Hyderabad.

It happens to be Pawan’s 25th film and his third collaboration with Trivikram after blockbusters “Jalsa” and “Attarintiki Daaredi”.

Being produced by S. Radhakrishna, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as one of the leading ladies.

The actor’s last film released a week ago. Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, Katamarayudu also stars Shruti Haasan, Tarun Arora, Siva Balaji, Krishna Chaitanya and Kamal Kamaraju.