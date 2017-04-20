Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Hollywood debut soon with the upcoming movie, Baywatch. The film is all set to hit the theaters in May and the makers are now releasing some interesting posters of the film. This time, we see, Priyanka Chopra on the brand new poster of the film. She’s eyeing the two leads of the film, Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson through her stylized sunglasses.

Priyanka will be essaying the role of Victoria Leeds, who is the lead antagonist of the film.

While the trailers haven’t really shown her much, we are certainly excited for her debut. Also, Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson’s camaraderie looks amazing and we can expect some amazing fun from them.

Check out the poster here:

Priyanka has already made a name for herself in Hollywood, thanks to her popular American TV series, Quantico.

Recently, talking about Baywatch promotions and what next after that, PC said, “‘Baywatch‘ releases on May 26 and we will be promoting the film across the globe. As a producer with my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, I have a lot of exciting projects lined up across genres and languages. Many announcements are on the anvil on that front.”

About promoting Baywatch in India, Priyanka mentioned, “It seems very difficult. I don’t think we will be doing much. We will be only doing one or two countries when it comes to travelling for ‘Baywatch‘, but I don’t know yet what the marketing plan by Paramount Pictures is.

“But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don’t know about the rest of the team,” she added.

The upcoming American action-comedy film, is based on the hugely popular television series of the same name. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film is set to hit the theaters on May 26.