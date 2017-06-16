Will Dangal Make It To The 1200 Cr Mark At The Chinese Box Office?

Aamir Khan’s Dangal proved to be a massive money spinner at the overseas box office. It was seen earlier too that the Aamir Khan has a hold on the international markets and the film’s performance in China has been an example of that.

The film in its six-week run has collected $182.20 million i.e 1177 crores in China. It not only took China by storm but also collected a good amount of money in Taiwan. It collected 40 crores at the Taiwan box office.

Dangal is now inching closer to the 1200 crore mark in China. Also, another major milestone for the film would be 2000 crore mark worldwide. Currently, it stands with a total of 1961 crores at the worldwide box office.

Here’s a break-up of Dangal’s Worldwide Collections:

India – Gross – 542.34 crores (Nett – 387.39 crores)

China – Gross – 1177 crores

Taiwan – Gross – 40 crores

Other Overseas Circuit – Gross – 202 crores

Worldwide Total = 1961 crores

The Nitesh Tiwari film is the first ever Bollywood film to have made such a huge collection in China. A biopic on the life of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, Dangal resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.

The film starred Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

While Dangal remains to be the highest Bollywood grosser so far, with the upcoming release of Salman Khan’s Tubelight next week, it will be interesting to see how far it goes. Considering Salman Khan’s Sultan is the second highest Bollywood grosser with an over 300 crore collection, will he repeat a similar run with Tubelight and level with Dangal is the question.

Aamir was recently asked if he chooses a film based on its ability to make big bucks and he said, “My choice of films is dictated by my emotional interest in the story and my creative interest.”

He will be next seen in YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.