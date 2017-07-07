The Two distinct films, one a mega ticket Eid release and another that just managed to find a slot in the week immediately after, have turned out to be commercial disasters. Of course, there is a huge difference in the amount of money that has been lost for both the films. That said, it also pretty much projects how the audience has become truly stonehearted when it comes to rejecting a film regardless of a superstar featuring in there or a newcomer.

TLet me talk about Tubelight first. The film has seen the kind of rejection for a major Khan film like never before. In the recent past, even Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan was rejected but not at a rapid pace like this. In fact, it is trending even poorer than Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro which collected less than 20% of its Week One collections to its final tally.

Now same is happening for Tubelight as well which is struggling to add 20% to its first week numbers of 106.86 crores. Currently, the Kabir Khan directed film is standing at 118 crores* mark and it will just about touch the 120 crore mark in its lifetime.

On the other hand, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, which has been made at less than 10% budget of Tubelight has collected just around 1% of what the Salman Khan starrer has earned so far. With collections around the 1 crore* mark, the film is now almost out of theaters.

Trending :

As a matter of fact, hardly any shows of Tubelight are left as well and most of the screens have now gone to new releases Mom, Guest Iin London and Hollywood release Spiderman: Homecoming.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources