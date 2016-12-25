SHARE

Here’s a compilation of Bollywood films that have made some massive collections at the box office in just one day. Most of the films in this Top 10 list have scored high on their opening day itself while some in the weekdays or on a holiday.


Check out the list of highest single day collections here:

Happy New Year, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and PK Movie Poster
MovieCollectionsDay
Happy New Year44.97Day 1
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo40.35Day 1
Bajrangi Bhaijaan38.75Day 3
PK38.24Day 3
Dhoom 337.75Day 3
Sultan37.20Day 2
Sultan36.54Day 1
Bajrangi Bhaijaan36.50Day 2
Dhoom 336.00Day 1
Krrish 335.91Day 4

Currently Happy New Year is at the top but it will be interesting to see who will topple it down. Dangal is expected to score huge on its third day, Sunday and can it beat the single day collections of films such as PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan etc to enter the Top 5.

