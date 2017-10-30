One month, two big releases – Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati. The big question: which movie will gross higher?

Recently Shahid Kapoor explained how a film like Padmavati celebrates India. He said, “All I can say is that that we are ready to release the film on December 1. I really feel it’s a film that everybody will be proud of because it celebrates India, our culture and what we stand for. It shows everybody who is from this country in the most amazing light and that is the endeavour of this film. I feel people will truly see that when they will watch the film,”

On the other hand, we have Tiger Zinda Hai. Sequel to Salman Khan’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Ek Tha Tiger centred on the life of an agent of RAW (Salman), code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy from ISI (Katrina) during an investigation and how Tiger’s ideology and principles change over time.

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai will take the story forward and have locked Christmas 2017 for the release of the film. The team of Tiger Zinda Hai has shot in scenic locales of Austria and Abu Dhabi.

Whereas Padmavati‘s trailer has been garnering an astounding response from all over crossing 50 million+views on Youtube, makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have still no released the trailer but they surely created the chaos with the first poster of the film. If sources are to be believed, Tiger Zinda Hai‘s trailer will come in the first week of November. The makers have ditched the teaser.

What do you guys think, Do vote for your answer in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments section below.