Varun Dhawan’s latest release Judwaa 2 has received amazing reviews from the critics and is being received extremely well by the audience. It recently made it to the 100 crore club and has become Varun Dhawan’s fourth film to do so.

The actor’s last film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania was also a hit at the box office and he has done it once again with his latest release. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Varun’s last outing also earned 116.60 crores at the box office.

With this much-anticipated film Judwaa 2, the actor has now added 100 points to his power index and now stands with 400 points. He has beaten Ranbir Kapoor in the power index list and now holds the 7th position with a grand total of 400 points.

Judwaa 2 is also Varun Dhawan’s 4th 100 crore film after Dilwale, ABCD 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Will the film enter the 200 crore club? Let’s wait and watch!

Meanwhile, check out the power index here:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 700 400 600 100 1800 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 200 1300 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 150 1050 4. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 5. Ajay Devgn 600 0 0 0 600 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 50 250 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

On the other work front, Varun Dhawan is now gearing up for Shoojit Sircar’s October which will also star debutant Banita Sandhu in a lead role. Varun says, “It is extremely heartening when you receive so much love. As an actor You always have to entertain people. With Judwaa 2 our objective was to give everyone, across all age groups a very good time at the theatres where they laugh their hearts out.”