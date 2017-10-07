Varun Dhawan’s latest release Judwaa 2 has received amazing reviews from the critics and is being received extremely well by the audience. It recently made it to the 100 crore club and has become Varun Dhawan’s fourth film to do so.


The actor’s last film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania was also a hit at the box office and he has done it once again with his latest release. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Varun’s last outing also earned 116.60 crores at the box office.

With this much-anticipated film Judwaa 2, the actor has now added 100 points to his power index and now stands with 400 points. He has beaten Ranbir Kapoor in the power index list and now holds the 7th position with a grand total of 400 points.

Judwaa 2 is also Varun Dhawan’s 4th 100 crore film after Dilwale, ABCD 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Will the film enter the 200 crore club? Let’s wait and watch!

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film.

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan7004006001001800
2. Aamir Khan1004006002001300
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001501050
4. Akshay Kumar800000800
5. Ajay Devgn600000600
6. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
7. Varun Dhawan400000400
8. Ranbir Kapoor300000300
9. Ranveer Singh2000050250
10. John Abraham200000200
11. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
12. Arjun Kapoor100000100
13. Farhan Akhtar100000100
14. Saif Ali Khan100000100

On the other work front, Varun Dhawan is now gearing up for Shoojit Sircar’s October which will also star debutant Banita Sandhu in a lead role. Varun says, “It is extremely heartening when you receive so much love. As an actor You always have to entertain people. With Judwaa 2 our objective was to give everyone, across all age groups a very good time at the theatres where they laugh their hearts out.”

