Just like the week before, even the current week hasn’t been going too well for Bollywood. Just around 20 crore came in between Simran and Lucknow Central, which is hardly anything to celebrate. Yes, the only consolation is that the outcome is better than last week’s releases Poster Boys and Daddy which too had failed to touch 20 crores through the entire week. Here we are at least talking about just the weekend, and not the entire week.

So while the first weekend numbers of Simran have come to 10.65 crores, Lucknow Central is reeling at 8.42 crore. On the surface, it may seem like former has ‘beaten’ the latter. However, the fact remains that none of that eventually matters since as a producer you are more interested in the absolute numbers and when relative figures are spoken about, they are strictly for buzz creation and marketing perspective.

By the look of things, it seems tough for both the films to do anything even close to what Shubh Mangal Saavdhan or Bareilly Ki Barfi had managed till just a few weeks back. These films saw their fortunes reversed entirely on the basis of word of mouth and now Simran and Lucknow Central would be hoping for the same as well. If that has to happen, it needs to in a real quick fashion since there are practically four days to earn good moolah before three new Hindi releases – Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar and Judwaa 2 – arrive this Friday.

Apart from these two films, Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi had also hit the theaters but it seems the film did not manage to bring any audience.

Trending :

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder