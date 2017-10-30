Secret Superstar, though facing an extremely tough competition from Golmaal Again, has managed to be a profitable venture for makers within 10 days of its release. It has entered the list of most profitable movies of 2017.

The movie had been made on a moderate budget of 25 crores (including P & A). Newton has done the total business of 50.50 crores*. The film made a profit of 25.50 crores which takes its profit percentage to 102 %. Thus making it a profitable venture for the makers.

Secret Superstar has joined this prestigious list which also has names like Baahubali 2, Newton, Kaabil and much more.

Aamir is happy with the performance of Bollywood films Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar at the box office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

“This Diwali has been great for the film industry. Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar have become super hit! Judwaa 2 also did really well two weeks ago, so now I feel good phase arrived in the industry,” he said.

The actor is hoping the good phase continues with Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition), said: “Secret Superstar is a film that is bound to connect with many hearts. Zaira has done a wonderful job holding this film together and doing well in markets that are considered unconventional.”

“It is amongst the top four in Turkey and amongst the top 10 in the UK, and we are going to continue putting all our strengths together to get more eyeballs to this film in the coming weeks. This is definitely a story that must be told.”

However, Aamir feels one can’t just determine the success of the film with numbers.

“Box office numbers are just one yardstick about the success of a film. If you see the numbers, we have earned double than the budget of the film. Normally, the film which recover its cost is called a hit, then this film should be called a super hit,” he said.

Aamir will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan.