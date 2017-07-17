Salman Khan’s Tubelight Falls Flat In 3rd Week At The Box Office

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan’s duo gave the year 2015 its most successful Bollywood movie– Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

This year, the audience was expecting a similar kind of collaboration between the two, when their film, Tubelight, arrived in cinema halls on June 23. But it all turned out exactly the opposite. The film failed to impress the critics and the audience.

Tubelight has seen the kind of rejection for a major Khan film like never before. It has turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments of 2017. The distributors of the film have faced huge losses with this film.

In Its 3rd week, the emotional drama has only collected 1.25 crore and now stands with a grand total of 121.25 crores at the box office. Since Jagga Jasoos has released this weekend, the number of screens that Jagga Jasoos had directly affected Tubelight.

Tubelight is set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. It is adapted from American film Little Boy. Tubelight was supposed to have a big release in China too but post its India release, there has been no confirmation about the same.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Tubelight also features Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan. On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Katrina Kaif. The film, which is a sequel to his 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, is slated to hit theaters on 22nd December this year.