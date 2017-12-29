Salman Khan Retains The Top Position In Star Ranking As Tiger Zinda Hai Enters The 200 Crore Club

Salman Khan has already been at the top position on Koimoi’s Power Index for quite some time now. After crossing the 150 crore mark at the box office, the movie crossed the 200 crore mark today which adds 200 points to the section of 200 Crs Pts.

Salman now stands atop with total of 2000 points. Aamir Khan who is second in the power index is behind with the difference of 700 points, his total is 1300 points. With a fantastic pre-release buzz, a wide release, strong content and an amazing word of mouth publicity, we always knew Tiger Zinda Hai was going to set the box office on fire and have a dream run at the ticket window.

If Tiger Zinda Hai manages to make it to the 300 crore club, the actor will certainly be in an extraordinary league compared to his contemporaries.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 700 600 600 100 2000 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 200 1300 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 150 1050 4. Ajay Devgn 600 200 0 0 800 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 50 250 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

The spy-thriller, which is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger, revolves around Salman as a RAW agent, and Katrina as an ISI (Inter-services Intelligence) agent, and their deadly mission to rescue 25 nurses, who have been held hostage by ISIS, a terrorist organisation.

Going by the numbers at the box office, it seems Tiger Zinda Hai has been the perfect New Year cheer.