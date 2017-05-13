Sakar 3 Opening Day Collections At The Box Office

Ram Gopal Varma’s third instalment of the political series Sarkar opened low at the box office. The film collected 2.30 crores on its first day at the domestic box office. It opened better than the other Bollywood release, Meri Pyaari Bindu .

The film starring Amitabh Bachchan was expected to perform better considering the franchise enjoys great popularity amongst the audiences.

There film opened slightly better than the other Bollywood release, mainly because it enjoyed a higher screen count. The opening is lower than Sarkar Raj which opened to approximately 5 crores which means the new releases is half of that. In fact even the first film of the franchise opened better than the third one, while one may say that the deteriorating content is to blame, we also have to consider Baahubali 2‘s strong dominance at the theaters. Apparently, Baahubali 2 has scored more than the combined total of these two films on its third Friday.

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. Recently, Big B had mentioned he plays angrier than ever in Sakar 3. He tweeted, Zanjeer, they said is the ‘angry young man’… Strange, on its 44 years of completion, I still play ‘Sarkar 3‘, with angrier quotient!” Amitabh captioned the image.

Actor Ronit Roy, who was seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the forthcoming film “Sarkar 3“, says working with the megastar is a matter of pride and honour.

“Not just for me, but for any actor, to share screen space with Mr Bachchan is a matter of great pride and honour. My entire role is with him. Of course, he is a legendary actor and legendary human being,” Ronit told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The 51-year-old actor said he would just watch the cine icon on the sets.

“Basically what I used to do on the sets is I used to keep my mouth shut and watch him work because there is so much you can learn from just watching him. He’s like many textbooks rolled into one,” he said.