Rajkummar Rao’s Newton Enters The 3rd Week At The Box Office

Rajkummar Rao’s Newton has been running successfully at the box office since 2 weeks. The Amit V Masurkar-directed film, which released in theatres on September 22, had a ‘rock-steady’ weekend.

The film has been announced as India’s official entry in the foreign language category at the Oscars. Ever since it was announced that Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton will go to 2018 Oscars as India’s official entry to compete in the Best Foreign Language Film category, the numbers of the film have been climbing steadily.

Let’s take a look at Newton’s 2nd Weekend Business at the box office:

Friday – 28 lakhs

Saturday – 51 lakhs

Sunday – 70 lakhs

Total-20.41 cr

Newton narrates the story of a rookie government clerk, who is sent to a Naxal-controlled town in Chhattisgarh to conduct free and fair elections. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Hardik Meriya in pivotal roles.

Trending :

Newton had its world premiere in the Forum section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, and is set to be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in the International Narrative Competition section

Rajkummar Rao’s Newton clashed at the box office along with Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar. The film is currently facing completion with Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, which has managed to earn 116.18 crores.

After being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2018, it was sure that the box office collection was going to be affected for good. Whether it wins the Oscars scheduled for March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles will be something to watch out for.