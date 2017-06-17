Raabta Crashes, Hindi Medium Holds Well | Friday Box Office Report

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta turned out to be a huge disappointment at the box office.

The film merely collected Rs 25 lacs on its 2nd Friday and now stands with the total collections of Rs 24.75 crores. The film will not even touch the 30-crore-mark in its theatrical run.

On the other hand, Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi remains steady on its 5th Friday at the box office. The satirical comedy drama collected around 45 lacs yesterday and currently stands with the grand total of 65.46 crores.

Made on a moderate budget of 22 crores including P and A, the film made a profit of 43.46 crores which takes its profit percentage to 197.54%. Thus making it a hugely profitable venture for the makers.

It is currently the 2nd most profitable film of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Considering its profit ratio, Hindi Medium has beaten Bollywood biggies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2 by a huge margin.

What benefitted the makers, even more, is the fact that it has got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Also, the movie had already recovered 15 crores from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

Hindi Medium’s story revolves around a couple who wants to give their daughter the best education so that she is accepted by the elite society.

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed movies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Maddock films and also stars Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.