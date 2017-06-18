Omg! This Is How Much Dangal Has Collected In China On Saturday!

Kar dikhane ka mauka

Jab bhi kismat deti hai

Gin ke taiyari ke din

Tujhko mohlat deti hai

Maangti hai laagat mein

Tujhse har boond paseena

Par munaafa badle mein

Yeh jaan le behad deti hai…

These words from the film’s title track seem to be coming true for Team Dangal, which had put in its blood and sweat while making the film. Now they are getting the returns and how!

Dangal has collected $1.33 M (Rs 8.57 Cr) on its 44th day of run in China! Yes, the film did collect a whopping 8.57 cr on a single day in China! Kudos team Dangal!

This takes Dangal’s China box office total to $183.78 M (Rs 1185 Cr).

Dangal’s lead actor Aamir Khan is presently busy with two of his upcoming projects, one being Thugs of Hindostan and the other being Secret Superstar. Thugs brings him together with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen for the first time. “I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I’ve always been his huge fan,” Aamir had said while expressing his excitement to share the screen with the living legend of Bollywood.

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Aamir’s Dhoom 3 helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif and Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh. While Aamir had worked with Fatima in Dangal, Katrina was his actress in the thirds instalment of YRF’s Dhoom franchise.

Aamir Khan’s home production Secret Superstar directed by Advait Chandan stars him alongside Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Meher Vij and Dangal girl Zaira Wasim. While Fatima Sana Shaikh had essayed the grown up Geeta Phogat in Dangal, Zaira played her childhood.