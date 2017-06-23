Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal has maintained a steady pace at the Chinese box office. After achieving the 1200 crore milestone, the film has managed to add some more moolah in its kitty at the Box Office. It collected around 2.5 crores yesterday and currently stands with a grand total of 1210.50 crores.

Apart from this, the film has also collected 41 crores at the Taiwanese box office.

Dangal currently stands with a worldwide total of around 1995 crores and will cross the 2000 crore benchmark by this weekend.

According to Aamir, the reason it has become so huge is because the Chinese connected on an emotional level with the story, the characters and the moments.

“I have been reading their reactions on social media. They have been saying things like how the movie moved them and how the characters inspired them so much. It made them realise what their parents went through. Many of them called up their parents and cried. It’s a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work,” said Khan.

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s film is the first ever Bollywood film to have made such a huge collection in China. A biopic on the life of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, Dangal resonated well with the Indian audience, generating 542.34 crores collection at the Indian Box Office. The film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Zaira Wasim in lead roles.

S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the Chinese theaters soon! We hope the film too has a massive collection as Dangal at the Chinese box office.

On the work front, Aamir is currently shooting with superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the highly anticipated movie Thugs of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir’s Dhoom 3 actress Katrina Kaif and one of the Dangal girls, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who had essayed the role of Geeta Phogat.