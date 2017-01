Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has managed to remain rock-steady at the box office.

Despite clashing with SRK’s Raees, this revenge drama crossed the 50 crore mark in 4 days at the box office.

Check out the day-wise collections of Kaabil right here:

Day Collections (Cr) Day 1 (Wednesday) 10.43 Day 2 (Thursday) 18.67 Day 3 (Friday) 09.77 Day 4 (Saturday) 13.34 Total 52.41

Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta and it also features Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles.