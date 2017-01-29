Box Office – Kaabil has a good Saturday for itself, aims to come close to 20 crore today

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is continuing to build momentum with every passing day. If Wednesday was decent and Thursday was huge, Friday made sure that the film stayed in contention for a big Saturday and Sunday ahead of it. This is what happened as yesterday, the film grew again and brought in 13.34 crore more.

That has now pushed the score to 52.41 crore. The entire first week collections of Mohenjo Daro were 51.18 crore and now that number has been surpassed by Kaabil in four days flat. Of course there is a stark difference between Mohenjo Daro and Kaabil as former was rejected while latter has been accepted. As a result of this even in a mighty clash with Raees, the Sanjay Gupta film has been performing well.

For producer Rakesh Roshan too, the decision to hand over the reins to an outside director has paid off. Last time when he did that with Kites, the lifetime collections stopped at 50 crore. This time around though, the film has managed this score in 4 days and the best is yet to come, what with very good numbers on the anvil today.

The closest Kaabil comes to the 20 crore today, the quicker would be its dash towards bigger milestones in days and weeks to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder