FilmRelease1st Day1st Weekend1st WeekLifetimeVerdict
Hichki23-Mar03.3003.30*03.30*03.30*
Raid16-Mar10.0441.0163.0566.60*
Hate Story 409-Mar03.5012.5718.6120.04*Average
Dil Juunglee09-Mar00.5001.0501.0501.05Flop
3 Storeys 09-Mar00.5002.2502.2502.25Flop
Pari02-Mar04.3615.3422.5024.65Average
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety23-Feb06.4226.5745.94103.00*Super-Hit
Welcome To New York23-Feb01.0003.0003.0003.00Flop
Aiyaary16-Feb03.5011.7016.1417.01Flop
Black Panther16-Feb05.6019.3527.6738.10Plus
PadMan09-Feb10.2640.0562.8778.95Hit
Padmaavat25-Jan24.00114.00166.50300.26*Plus
Kaalakaandi 12-Jan01.2503.8505.3007.50Flop
192112-Jan01.5606.4509.3815.67Losing
Mukkabaaz12-Jan00.8204.0406.1810.00Flop
The Post12-Jan00.2301.1701.5904.17Flop

Here’s our Box Office Parameter:

Hit: Film which doubles the investment

Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%

Average: Film which only recovers investment

Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit

Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment

Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

