Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of box office business done by films released in 2017.
|Film
|Release
|1st Day
|1st Weekend
|1st Week
|Lifetime
|Verdict
|Ok Jaanu
|13 - Jan
|4.08
|13.80
|13.80*
|13.80*
|-
|xXx: Return of Xander Cage
|13 - Jan
|8.00
|14.25
|14.25*
|14.25*
|-
|Haraamkhor
|13 - Jan
|00.24
|01.01
|01.01*
|01.01*
|-
Here’s our Box Office Parameter:
Hit: Film which doubles the investment
Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%
Average: Film which only recovers investment
Plus: Film which recovers investment & yields some profit
Flop: Film which loses 50% or more of investment
Losing: Film which does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.