Aamir Khan’s Dangal proved to be a massive money spinner at the overseas box office. It was seen earlier too that this Khan has a hold on the international markets and the film’s performance in China has been an example of that. The film starred Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

The film in its seventh week run has collected $185.85 million i.e 1198 crores in China. It not only took China by storm but also collected a good amount of money in Taiwan. It has collected 41 crores at the Taiwanese box office.

Dangal is just 2 crores away from reaching the 1200 crore mark in China. Also, another major milestone for the film would be 2000 crore mark worldwide. Currently, it stands with a total of 1983 crores at the worldwide box office.

Here’s a break-up of Dangal’s Worldwide Collections:

India – Gross – 542.34 crores (Nett – 387.39 crores)

China – Gross – 1198 crores

Taiwan – Gross – 41 crores

Other Overseas Circuit – Gross – 202 crores

Worldwide Total = 1983.34 crores

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s film is the first ever Bollywood film to have made such a huge collection in China. A biopic on the life of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, Dangal resonated well with the Indian audience, generating 542.34 crores collection at the Indian Box Office.

The film remains to be the highest Bollywood grosser so far, with the upcoming release of Salman Khan’s Tubelight this week, it will be interesting to see how far it goes. Considering Salman Khan’s Sultan is the second highest Bollywood grosser with an over 300 crore collection, will he repeat a similar run with Tubelight and level with Dangal is still a question.