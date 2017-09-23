Haseena Parkar Starts Slow | 1st Day Box Office Business Update

Haseena Parkar released this Friday in the theaters near you. The film has completed the first day at the box office and has entered its second day.

This film of Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor starre had released with Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi and Rajkummar Rao’s Newton. Haseena Parkar has minted 1.50 crores* on its first day at the box office.

Set in the mean alleys of South Mumbai, Haseena Parkar revolves around the life of Haseena, a sister, wife and a mother, whose life is turned upside down when her husband is assassinated by members of the Arun Gawli gang and her brother is accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. How these two incidents change her life, is what the film is all about.

Shraddha is quite impressive while playing the younger and vulnerable Haseena as well as the older mafioso matriarch whereas Siddhanth is too good as Dawood Ibrahim with his sharp suits, slicked back hair and an aggressive demeanor.

In a recent interview, the director revealed that he had first approached Sonakshi Sinha to play the central character of Haseena. “We had first approached Sonakshi. Our shoot kept on getting postponed. She was doing ‘Force 2’ at that time and John was injured. Shraddha was totally my second choice. I knew she could play a 17-year-old and a 45-year-old too,” said Apoorva.

Speaking about his experience of working with Shraddha for the first time, Siddhanth said: “I was cast with Sonakshi Sinha but she could not do the film so my sister came on board which was the best that happened to my life and my career. She has been working so hard to pull it off.”

Trending :

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi.The film was set to release on 18th August 2017 ut the makers later decided to release it on 22nd September.