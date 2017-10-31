Golmaal Again, though made on a huge budget, has been turned into a profitable venture for the makers. The Diwali extravaganza Golmaal Again is on a roll at the box office, breaking box office records amassing love from the public.

Golmaal Again currently stands with a grand total of 171.86 crores at the Indian box office. Made on a glossy budget of 80 crores including print and advertisement, the film made a profit of 91.86 crores which takes its profit percentage to 114.82%. Thus making it profitable venture for the makers.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Golmaal Again has crossed the profit percentage of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar [102%] and Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 [112.30%]. The next target for the movie to cross is Newton standing tall with 146.44 %.

For a movie made on a high budget as Golmaal Again, it becomes tough to gain that super hit tag. But this Rohit Shetty’s venture is aiming at 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. Movie being a family entertainer has attracted its audience ripening the best of the festive season.

Director Rohit Shetty said: “I am overjoyed that Golmaal Again has broken records along with spreading happiness, cheer and smiles during this Diwali. I am thankful to the audience for the success and the love they have shown to the Golmaal series.”

The movie released on October 20, a day after Diwali. Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty’s banner.