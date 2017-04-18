Hollywood’s much awaited release, Fast & Furious 8, as expected took a great start at the box office. The film is performing well not only Internationally but in India too. The action drama maintained a good pace over its fifth day at the box office.

It collected approximately 5 crores in India on Monday. A drop was expected considering it was a normal week day. The Fate Of The Furious now stands with a collection of 52.50 crores at the India box office. Looking at the current trend, the film is expected to finish the first week with a collection of around 65 crores which is quite good.

The collections have been lower compared to the franchise’s previous film. Nonetheless, the film has definitely affected the business of Bollywood release, Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan.

Furious 7 had made a lifetime collection of 110 crores in India. Clearly, the franchise enjoys a great fan base in India and hence the collections have been massive.

Furious 8 made a whopping $532.5 million business globally over the Easter weekend. It has even surpassed Star Wars : The Force Awakens strongest worldwide debut so far which was around $529 million.

Apart from the ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron features as a fierce villain named Cipher, who has the technology to hack into the world’s computerized cars in this 8th installment of action franchise film.

Written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray, who has previously helmed movies like Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Italian Job.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell.