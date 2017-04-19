Fast & Furious 8 Maintains A Decent Pace On 1st Tuesday | India Box Office Collections

The 8th installment from the Fast & Furious series released recently and it has managed to make an impressive collection so far. The film maintained a decent pace on Tuesday as it collected around 4.5 crores. It now stands with a collection of 57 crores at the India box office.

The franchise clearly enjoys a good fan following in India and that has been quite evident since the last film from the series enjoyed an equally good response at the box office.

What also worked for Furious 8 is the fact that it has released at a time when no big Bollywood release has happened. Overall, April took off with some poor releases and cine goers have not been left with much choice.

Furious 8 released with Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan which is a adult drama, based on a serious subject on the other hand, the Hollywood release is a regular commercial entertainer with action and emotional connect.

After bidding a tearful goodbye to late Paul Walker in the last film, Vin Diesel is quite ably taking the franchise forward. Apart from the ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron features as a fierce villain named Cipher, who has the technology to hack into the world’s computerized cars in this 8th installment of action franchise film.

Written by Chris Morgan and Gary Scott Thompson, The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray, who has previously helmed movies like Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen and The Italian Job.

Fast and Furious 8 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel and Michael Fottrell. The film is expected to close the first week with a collection of around 65 crores at the India box office.