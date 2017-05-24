Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal is achieving milestones after milestones at the Chinese box office. The film has refused to slow down in China. The biographical sports drama raked in around 19.91 crores ($ 3.07 million) and now stands with a total collections of 778.32 crores. Dangal will probably cross the 800 crore mark by today or tomorrow at the Chinese box office.

With such a humungous contribution from China, Dangal has crossed the 1500 crore mark at the global box office already. The film currently stands with a total worldwide collections of 1522.66 crores.

With Dangal doing great business in China, the actor said he feels that films like it do not have any language or culture barrier and have a global connect. “I suppose people have loved the film. These kind of films do not have any language or culture barriers. These are human stories which connect to everybody, irrespective of their language or region. So this is the beauty of creative things… that they do not have any national or political boundaries.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles and will release in Diwali this year.

Post this, Aamir Khan will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will soon go on floors and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3. It will be produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and will release in Diwali, 2018.