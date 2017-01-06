Dangal Becomes 2nd Best Profitable Film Of 2016 After Neerja

Aamir Khan’s Dangal received immense praises from the critics as well as audiences. It has manged to put up a brilliant performance at the domestic as well as overseas box office.

The film which was made on a moderate budget of 90 crores, has become a profitable venture. Collecting 313.50 crores at the domestic box office, it has made a profit of 210.45 crores. Thus, taking its profit percentage to 248.33%.

It has now become the second best profitable film of 2016 and has surpassed other successful films such as Sultan, Pink, Airlift.

Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja remains to be the highest profitable film of 2016.

Check out the list of profitable films of 2016 here: