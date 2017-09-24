It has happened all over again. A small film like Newton has come and taken a better start than two out and out commercial films – Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar. Though the absolute numbers gained by Bhoomi are 4.72 crores and for Haseena Parkar it is 2.95 crore*, if one looks at the screen count then it is pretty low. Sanjay Dutt starrer has arrived in close to 2000 screens whereas Shraddha Kapoor film too has around 1000 screens going for it. However, Newton has less than 500 screens reserved for it and still has managed a start of 3.48 crores which pretty much tells the tale.

In terms of footfalls per screen, the Rajkummar Rao film has found better traction. In fact, the start is on similar lines as Rajkummar’s last release Bareilly Ki Barfi as well as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, both of which cater to similar target audience base as Newton. No wonder, the kind of content that Eros and Aanand L. Rai are backing is heartwarming indeed because at least audiences is finding something to step into theaters.

Of course, this is not to mention that star-driven films are passé. Of course, these are pretty much required because, in the final tally, this is what keeps the wheels moving for Bollywood. When there are biggies that go on to do the business of 50-100-150 crore, it gives the opportunity to films like Shubh Mangal Savdhan or Newton to be made. However, when such films turn out to be a Bhoomi or Haseena Parkar which don’t even see a reasonable opening, leave aside something really good, it is disheartening since it only pulls one further away from affairs like these which are finding just no audience today.

Yes, all said and done it has been a very low start to the new week in theaters as the combined total of the three new releases is barely 5 crore. However, with at least one of these three films being liked, one is hopeful that Newton brings in the sustained audience in the weekend and then right through the weekdays.

