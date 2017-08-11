There have been flops and disasters in the past and there would be flops and disasters in months to come as well. However, the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal has been more disheartening than anything else in the past. Reason being that one just could not foresee anything starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead to see such a rapid downfall. He is one superstar who has built the kind of credibility over last 25 odd years that invariably there has been universal content on display film after film. It isn’t as if each of his films has been super awesome or wildly entertaining – however, he hasn’t made anything which is wildly disliked.
That streak has been broken though by Jab Harry Met Sejal which has just not found an audience for itself. Period. The film didn’t take a mega opening, couldn’t find any traction over the weekend, fell even on a partial holiday [Rakhi] and then had a super crash during rest of the weekdays. One just hasn’t seen this kind of a response for a superstar flick in a really-really long time and what is all the more disappointing is that this has happened when the industry is going through its worst phase at the Box Office.
A Shah Rukh Khan film warrants and deserves a lot better; it definitely cannot live to see a day when the first-week collections are a mere 60 crore*. However, that has unfortunately happened and now the lifetime could well be in the vicinity of 70 crores and that’s about it. One just hopes and believes that this is just an aberration and Shah Rukh Khan returns with a Blockbuster next year when he unveils his film with Aanand L. Rai.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
His stardom seems to be fading, and this has been the case for the last 3 years. The subjects he selects is not helping either. The last good movie he did was My Name is Khan, and that was over 7 years ago. I don’t think the Aanand L Rai movie is going to be any different, it is going to fail as well. The first thing to understand is that audience are not one cluster. There are different tiers of audience and the interest of each tier is different. He really needs to figure out the tier he wants to cater to and start building his brand accordingly. The other two has.
Salman has his wagon of cheesy action comedies, and the audience is there for the fights, songs and comedy. No one goes to his movies thinking that they are going to see a work of art or to get enlightened about a societal issue, they are going for entertainment and they will have it. Occasionally we would get gems like Bhajrangi Bhaijaan as well. Basically, the audience knows what to expect and they get that.
Aamir, on the other hand, is not about cheesy stuff but thought provoking relevant subjects presented in an extremely entertaining fashion – Dhoom 3 was an anomaly – and the audience for his movies are the ones who go for that. These audience are different from that of Salmans.
Even though Akshay Kumar is not in the league of the Khan-trio, he has also carved an extremely good space for himself, while leaving the action hero image behind for newbies. This consistency in what to expect from his movies have elevated his success at the box office over the last 2 years. He has done it before as well, back when he transitioned from action to comedy.
This is where Shahrukh is failing. He used to be the quintessential lover boy, and he had success due to that. But, then he got to an age where that falling in love with young women is no longer that cute. And, he has failed at redefining his career since. His movies today are all over the place, and that is not a good way to do it. You cannot cater to all the people, you need to decide who you are targeting, Urban, Rural, age group, social views, all these have to be taken into account. Then start making movies for them. The first couple of movies won’t attain the kinda success they deserve, but going forward, if he continues staying in that tract and bring good subjects to his movies, he will find his footing.
well written..
People think, if bahubali kind of movies could be made in India why they should waste money on some silly craps in the name of entertainment.
Very well written. The writing on the wall was there since last 3 to 4 years. I started hating him after “Rab ne bana di Jodi”, then I thought it is one time mistake. But after watching “Dilwale” in theater I decided enough is enough. I am not going to spend a single rupee on any of his movies. Same goes with Salman Khan. Apart from few really entertaining movies like Wanted, Bajrangi Bhaijan, Dabang series rest all border on crap. His fans though seem to make all his misadventures a success (Kick, Ek tha Tiger, Prem Ratan etc). Anyways times are changing, and audiences have begun to pan such movies. In the long run, I feel it is Shahrukh Khan who will fall first, followed by Salman Khan. Amir Khan however, has been able to reinvent himself in every movie. Barring Dhoom-3 which was pathetic, rest all movies were actually great. Akshay Kumar too does not feel boring or repetitive, and the content he chooses makes a big difference as well. The young brigade is here, and it is high time Senior Khans realise that and divert their energies in making something that is worthy of their stature, and justifies their big name. You dont have to retire just because you grow old. Look at Hollywood, you have to adapt and keep reinventing.
Hollywood provides shitty things people like you go wow on it. If Hindi films experiments go left them empty handed at BO how we will progress.
Please see the collection of his movies from 2011 and then make statements even his bad movies worked on BO . Fan and this one was different so tanked. Not his fan but still I like to research about big stars thts y saying. Think again.
But if he keeps hiding his age to romance with the girls of daughter’s age it still won’t work.
Come up with socially relevant theme and play his age.
I agree with your View’s.. Well said
Basically he is awkward and with age it has become worse. He had been a good actor,but his actions are stereotyped. He should now start directing films and be behind the camera not in front of it.
The awesome moment when Nawazzudin is rising…and seen to have better talent than Salman and Shah Rukh!! Haha!!
All unnecessary comments and kch bhi logic! If someone experiments and fails it is not the problem with film, problem lies within audience. Rest if stardom is considered apart from fan and this one every of his movie has crossed 100 Cr. From 2011. Dear zindagi was also a profitable venture. Fan was gud but left empty handed at BO with 86 Crs. Only. So think before u speak . I’m not srk fan but I like when someone experiments and tries to take cinema at a upper level. Bahubali’s strength was only its screenplay nothing else. Only screenplay. His acting getting more intense and dramatic with age.