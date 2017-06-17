There seems to be no slowing down for the Dangal superfast express in China! The pace at which the box office numbers of the film are growing in China, we assume that it is going to enter the Rs 1200-crore-club soon! At the same time,

At the same time, Dangal might soon enter the Rs 2000-crore-club at the worldwide box office. The film currently stands around Rs 1964 crores at the global box office.

On its 43rd day in China, the film has collected $0.57 M (Rs 3.68 Cr), thus taking the Chinese box office total to a whopping $182.91 M (Rs 1180 Crs). Yes, that takes Dangal’s Chinese box office collections very close to the Rs 1200 crore mark! The film has done exceptionally well in Taiwan too.

Talking to IANS, Aamir said, “Taare Zameen Par‘ is as close to me as ‘Dangal‘. So are ‘PK‘, ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Lagaan‘. I can’t differentiate between any one of them. All are equally important to me.”

Since “Dangal“, which narrates the story of the real-life wrestlers and sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat, broke several records at the box office, is he feeling the pressure to do better?

“No. I don’t feel that kind of pressure. I follow my heart as far as creative decisions go… As to what I am going to do next. It’s never affected by the success of my previous films,” the actor said.

Aamir Khan starrer biographical drama film Dangal will go down in history as an example of the phenomenal success of a Bollywood film in the international market, particularly in China. Dangal has set an example for other movies to follow. It will surely be an inspiration for many budding filmmakers not only in India but across the world.

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar and Aparshakti Khurana among others.