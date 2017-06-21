Dangal finally touched the much-awaited 1200-crore mark in China! Congratulations to team Dangal for not only collecting this whopping amount in China but also winning hearts of viewers worldwide with the amazing film!

Dangal, a biographical drama on India’s first gold medal winning wrestler Geeta Phogat, has collected $186.5 million (INR 1205 crores) in 47 days of its run in China. The Aamir Khan starrer movie now stands at a worldwide total of Rs 1989 crores. Needless to say that the film is expected to enter the Rs 2000-crore -club this weekend.

Reacting to Dangal’s phenomenal success at the Chinese box office, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal said, “As an Indian, it makes me proud that Dangal now stands among the top four Disney highest grossers ever, which is a rare and proud moment for Bollywood. Touching 1200 cr in China is a dream come true moment for all of us. Congratulations to Aamir Khan and team Dangal!”

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel feels that with Dangal, China has now become a safe market for Aamir Khan’s films. He said, “Dangal’s collections in China opened a new mammoth market for content driven Bollywood films. Especially Aamir Khan can increase his movie budgets considering a huge and safe market for his films in China. He can deliver more quality films hereafter.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan and Secret Superstar after Dangal. Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Aamir’s Dhoom 3 helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif and Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh. While Aamir had worked with Fatima in Dangal, Katrina was his actress in the thirds instalment of YRF’s Dhoom franchise.

Aamir Khan’s home production Secret Superstar directed by Advait Chandan stars him alongside Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Meher Vij and Dangal girl Zaira Wasim. While Fatima Sana Shaikh had essayed the grown up Geeta Phogat in Dangal, Zaira played her childhood.