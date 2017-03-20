Badrinath Ki Dulhania Grosses Over 150 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania continues to dominate in its 2nd week at the worldwide box office.

The film has grossed 127.07 crores (90.77 crores) in 10 days at the domestic market. The romantic comedy has also managed to gross 23 crores approx in the international markets.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania now stands with a global collections of 150.07 crores at the box office.

Since the new release have under-performed at the box office, BKD continues to remain the first choice for the cinegoers. The film is currently the 4th highest grosser of 2017 after Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2.

Coming to its lead cast, BKD is Alia’s 2nd highest grosser till date after 2 States (104 crores). The film has high chances to surpass its collection by its 2nd week and become Alia’s highest grosser of all time.

While Varun Dhawan is all set for his 3rd – 100 crore film with Badrinath Ki Dulhania after Dilwale (148 crores) and ABCD 2 (107 crores).

Phillauri which is releasing in the coming week, will not affect BKD’s business by a big margin since its target audience is not as big as Varun-Alia starrer.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar (Dharma Productions) and Apoorva Mehta.

Written and Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It set to hit the screens on 29th September. While Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar.